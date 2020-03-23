Carry Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $603,750.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Carry has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.04116028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00066588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013173 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003648 BTC.

About Carry

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 5,385,315,743 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,369,410,966 tokens. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

