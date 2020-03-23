Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA)’s share price rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75, approximately 58,817 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 650,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The firm has a market cap of $216.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Casa Systems Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

