Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stephens

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.47% from the company’s previous close.

CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,374,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,213. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $7,818,000.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

