Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Stephens

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 75.47% from the company’s previous close.
CDEV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.
Shares of CDEV stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 11,374,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,213. Centennial Resource Development has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
In other news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after buying an additional 8,219,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,890,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,692,000 after buying an additional 2,311,873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after buying an additional 2,176,163 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter worth $9,722,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter valued at $7,818,000.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
