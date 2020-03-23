China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Lifted to Buy at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Mobile (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Shares of China Mobile stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.48. 16,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,164. China Mobile has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.86.

Get China Mobile alerts:

China Mobile Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.