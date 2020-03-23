Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 1.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $74.12, 40,467 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 701,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.
The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.
In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.