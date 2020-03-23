Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 1.9%

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares shot up 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $82.95 and last traded at $74.12, 40,467 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 701,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.73.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.63 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 34.68%. Equities analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $620,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

