Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Decreased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,020,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,318,000 after buying an additional 1,172,121 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,634,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,554,000 after buying an additional 228,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,430,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,421,000 after buying an additional 61,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,280,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,431,000 after buying an additional 812,975 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.34.

Citigroup stock traded down $2.67 on Monday, hitting $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,978,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,637,592. The firm has a market cap of $79.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.91. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

