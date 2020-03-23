CL King Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to “Buy”

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by equities researchers at CL King from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

DORM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.98. 290,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 51,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,087 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,971 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

