Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Stock Price Up 16.9%

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)’s share price rose 16.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.98 and last traded at $18.69, approximately 19,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 231,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

CORR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.26 million, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 17.16, a current ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring purchased 903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,634,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 383.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 28,527 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

