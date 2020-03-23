Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Up 15.1%

Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) were up 15.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $5.16, approximately 7,217,247 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 8,300,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Coty from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Coty from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Coty’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Coty by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Coty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coty by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

