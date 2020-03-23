Couchain (COU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. Couchain has a market capitalization of $3,910.06 and approximately $4,514.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Couchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00051165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.81 or 0.04116028 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00066588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037706 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013173 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Couchain Profile

Couchain is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Couchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Couchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Couchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.