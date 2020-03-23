CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.15 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 40.1% higher against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.15 million and $45,304.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.01065555 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00042022 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000113 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

