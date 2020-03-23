Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Crowdstrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,119,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,414. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83. Crowdstrike has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Charles R. Kaye sold 67,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $3,348,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,486,719 shares of company stock valued at $293,394,475.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Crowdstrike by 2,058.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,458,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Crowdstrike by 2,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 927,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,265,000 after buying an additional 892,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter worth about $41,431,000. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.