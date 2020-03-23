Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.69 and last traded at $44.03, approximately 1,198,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,944,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.96.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Crown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.90 and a 200-day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

