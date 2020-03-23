Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $12,646.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000633 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.59 or 0.04085529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00037739 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013013 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

