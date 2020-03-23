Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $300,164.05 and approximately $8,500.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00342133 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000648 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,772,478 coins and its circulating supply is 2,627,885 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

