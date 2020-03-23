Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Digi International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sidoti upgraded Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,185. The firm has a market cap of $223.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mairs & Power INC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,299,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,031,000 after purchasing an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,293 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,803,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 109,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

