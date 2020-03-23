Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Up 13.6%

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares shot up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.25 and last traded at $73.00, 35,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,223,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

