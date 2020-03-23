Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $27.43, approximately 38,298,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 22,125,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Insurance CO boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

