Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.98. The company had a trading volume of 539,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.84. Domo has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Domo by 338.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domo by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 126.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 144,603 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

