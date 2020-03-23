Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.55.

NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.11. 6,399,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,117,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.74. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $673,042.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 357,640 shares of company stock worth $7,167,489 over the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Dropbox by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

