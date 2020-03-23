Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Dunkin Brands Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.24.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $40.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,881. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a positive change from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after acquiring an additional 61,210 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after buying an additional 120,143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,730,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

