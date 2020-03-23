Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 1,384,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,968,652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 433,925 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 214,201 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit