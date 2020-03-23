Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DVAX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 1,384,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,430. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $246.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.93. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 433.29% and a negative return on equity of 571.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,442,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,692,000 after buying an additional 1,968,652 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 988,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 433,925 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,559,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 214,201 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

