Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 175,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $484,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

