Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 175,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a market cap of $504.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.21.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $484,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.
