Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Trading 7.5% Higher

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $9.48, 6,069,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,570,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 98,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 1,399.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,521,000 after buying an additional 4,787,591 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

