Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Trading Down 28.6%

Emerita Resources Corp (CVE:EMO) shares traded down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 230,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 333% from the average session volume of 53,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66.

Emerita Resources Company Profile (CVE:EMO)

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe. The company primarily explores for gold and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Las Morras property comprising 230 claims covering an area of approximately 7,000 hectares located in the eastern part of the Badajoz province of Spain; and the Sierra Alta property with 90 mining claims totaling an area of 2,700 hectares located in the Asturias region in northwestern Spain.

