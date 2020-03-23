Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Endologix to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endologix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Endologix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Shares of Endologix stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.68. 149,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Endologix has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of -0.29.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.28. Endologix had a negative net margin of 45.17% and a negative return on equity of 65.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endologix in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Endologix in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Endologix by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

