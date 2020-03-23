Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entercom Communications is the fourth largest radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company has built a highly consolidated portfolio of radio stations concentrated primarily in top 50 markets with above average growth characteristics. The company’s portfolio of radio stations is geographically diverse and offers a wide variety of programming formats. The company believes that geographic diversity will reduce the effect of economic downturn, while wide range of programming formats lessens the impact of changes in listening preferences. “

Get Entercom Communications alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $5.75 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

ETM traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,305. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Entercom Communications has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $414.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.90%. Entercom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entercom Communications will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Joseph M. Field bought 29,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,261.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 22,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,981.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 969,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,944.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 413,755 shares of company stock worth $1,107,555 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

About Entercom Communications

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entercom Communications (ETM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entercom Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entercom Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.