Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ESTA. ValuEngine raised Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.57. 52,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,820. Establishment Labs has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $271.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 76.98% and a negative net margin of 42.60%. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 90.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,174,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products that is used to remove blood, lipids, and other components from adipose tissue.

