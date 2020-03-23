Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, Roth Capital cut Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

EPM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,134. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 12.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter worth $189,000.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

