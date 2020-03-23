First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) to report sales of $103.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.99 million. First Majestic Silver reported sales of $86.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year sales of $411.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.60 million to $500.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $496.13 million, with estimates ranging from $450.50 million to $526.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Majestic Silver.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $6.40 to $7.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 519,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $5,673,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.00. 6,815,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,044. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $12.69. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

