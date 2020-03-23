Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Down 9%

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN)’s share price traded down 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.46, 32,446 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,001,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $231.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.12.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,326,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

