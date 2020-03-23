Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price target trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group from $14.75 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forterra to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Forterra stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,998. The company has a market capitalization of $275.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Forterra has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $363.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Forterra will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRTA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Forterra by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 2,552.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forterra by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

