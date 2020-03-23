Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Goldman Sachs Group

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $14.75 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Forterra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Forterra in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

FRTA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $3.92. 653,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,998. Forterra has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $275.61 million, a PE ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Forterra had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Forterra by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Forterra by 2,552.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forterra by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

