Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Up 4%

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) shares shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.59 and last traded at $54.40, 40,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 794,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -897.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

