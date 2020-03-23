Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.
NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.
In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
