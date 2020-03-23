Goldman Sachs Group Lowers PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $75.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.77.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $2.39 on Thursday, reaching $49.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,082,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,925. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 154.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 291,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,400,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

