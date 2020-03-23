Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.
GVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
NYSE GVA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,269. The firm has a market cap of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
About Granite Construction
Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.
