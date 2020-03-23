Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s previous close.

GVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Granite Construction from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE GVA traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,027,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,269. The firm has a market cap of $567.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.51. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $4,150,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

