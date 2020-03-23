Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.24. 27,157,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,541. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,679.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after purchasing an additional 222,972 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP lifted its position in Halliburton by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,217 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

