Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.03, 2,514,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,221,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.27.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Argus upgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter bought 10,000 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,924.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,387,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,053,000 after acquiring an additional 272,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,276,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,763,000 after purchasing an additional 231,272 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,529,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,050,000 after purchasing an additional 286,199 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $225,572,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,866 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

