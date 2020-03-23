HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

DFFN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 631,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,839. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 231,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

