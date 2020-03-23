Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 141.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of HRI traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.24. Herc has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $395.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 387,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Herc by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herc by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 139,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Herc by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 41,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

