Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Trading 1.9% Higher

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.93 and last traded at $47.61, 1,571,595 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,278,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $360,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 228,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 177,967 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 306,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 150,665 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

