II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New Price Target at Piper Sandler

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities raised shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,523. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.24. II-VI has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,364,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIVI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in II-VI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,720,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 456,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

