IOST Reaches Market Cap of $39.04 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. IOST has a total market cap of $39.04 million and approximately $37.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bitkub, BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOST alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.50 or 0.04075171 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00066524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00037570 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015124 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012896 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003615 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

IOST Token Trading

IOST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Kucoin, WazirX, BitMart, BitMax, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Binance, Bithumb, Ethfinex, ABCC, CoinBene, IDEX, GOPAX, Zebpay, Upbit, DragonEX, Vebitcoin, Livecoin, DigiFinex, OKEx, Huobi, Cobinhood, DDEX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Hotbit, BigONE, CoinZest, Bitkub, OTCBTC, Bitrue, Coineal and Koinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.