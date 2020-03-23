Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $148.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,751,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. Facebook has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $422.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,970 shares of company stock valued at $17,377,152. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

