Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Trading Up 0.5%

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.00, approximately 150,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 319,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

KZR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 13.52, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 3,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,880,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marc Belsky acquired 15,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,152.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,980,460 shares of company stock worth $10,421,380. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

