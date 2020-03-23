Loom Network (LOOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.84 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Coinbe, YoBit and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loom Network

Loom Network’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,373,151 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Tidex, Allbit, Kucoin, YoBit, Upbit, Hotbit, Coinbe, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Fatbtc, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, DDEX, IDEX, GOPAX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

