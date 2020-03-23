Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Nomura from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 9,589,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.