Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading 16.3% Higher

Shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) traded up 16.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $2.00, 7,604,571 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 11,733,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Matador Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.07.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $288.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources Co will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 239,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $479,464.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Singleton II purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 461,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,724. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 279,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 58,317 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

Matador Resources Company Profile (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.