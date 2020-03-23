MediShares Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 38.8% against the US dollar. One MediShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and OTCBTC. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $99,029.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares’ launch date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

