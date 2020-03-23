Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Merus in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

MRUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. 23,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,910. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Merus news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 83,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $1,309,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 278,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Merus by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

